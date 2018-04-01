Press enter to search
Available in whole milk, reduced fat milk and creamer varieties.
Milk in a Stick is ideal for foodservice operators looking to offer high-quality, ambient-temperature milk in portion control packs to support their hot beverage service, according to the maker. The product is available in whole milk, reduced fat milk, and creamer varieties. Milk in a Stick is made with fully traceable, 100-percent milk from Lakeland Dairies, a cooperative based in Ireland with more than 120 years of heritage. Diamond Crystal Brands is partnering with Lakeland Dairies to distribute the Milk in a Stick products in the United States.

