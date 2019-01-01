Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. debuts a new variety of Milky Way that is a sweet-and-salty twist on the classic bar. Milky Way Salted Caramel showcases rich milk chocolate, creamy caramel and smooth nougat with the addition of crunchy salt, taking consumers to a whole new galaxy of flavor, according to the maker. The new product will hit shelves in January 2020 and be available in multiple sizes: single (1.56 ounces), share size (3.16 ounces) and fun size six-packs (3.38 ounces).