Partner Tech USA Inc. unveils the Mini Bora Bora, a hybrid point-of-sale (POS) and self-checkout solution that is appropriate for use in convenience stores, specialty retail and quick-service restaurants. The base swivels around 270 degrees to accommodate both self-checkout and assisted checkout, while a compact design and hidden cable compartment in the base can keep counters clutter free. Mini Bora Bora supports two independent displays, has an integrated thermal printer, a 2-D barcode scanner and 21.5-inch touch display. The system is available as either a Windows or Linux-based computer and is available in several different colors which can be customized to match the retailer's brand.