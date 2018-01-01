Living Essentials introduces the new MLB Edition Cherry flavored Extra Strength 5-hour Energy shot. As part of the MLB tie-in, the iconic silhouetted batter will appear on the shot bottles and be featured in baseball-themed retail marketing displays. The product launch will also include season-long advertising and activation around the 2018 MLB All-Star Week; sampling at the MLB All-Star FanFest and other All-Star Week events; and a commercial that will once again feature World Series Champion and American League MVP Jose Altuve. A new element to this year's program is a sweepstakes where the winner will receive a trip for two to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Individuals can enter by submitting a receipt showing the purchase of any variety 5-hour Energy product or without purchase by mail. They may enter up to 50 times. Official rules and additional information can be found at www.5HEWIN.com.