03/21/2023
M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
The ice cream treat goes nationwide this month.
Mars Wrigley adds to its growing ice cream portfolio with the introduction of M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. These ice cream product offers a multitexture experience, combining M&M'S chocolate candies, baked chocolate cookies, cookie pieces and creamy ice cream, according to the company. The sandwiches are available in singles or in packs of four, with nationwide availability starting in March.