M&M'S Movie Night Snack Kits

CandyRific is teaming up with the M&M'S brand to offer four seasonal Movie Night Snack Kits. The Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter themed buckets have a suggested retail price of $10.99. Each Movie Night Snack Kit is filled with one M&M'S Milk Chocolate Theater Box of candy, one M&M'S Peanut Chocolate Theater Box of candy, and three bags of gourmet popping corn. The snack kits come in a six-count case with a tray for the six buckets to sit in.