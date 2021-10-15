Mars Wrigley is releasing limited-edition M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs for the 2021 holiday season. The new variety combines a rich, white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center, presenting the perfect balance of salty and sweet, according to the company. The seasonal exclusive is available in a single 1.14-ounce bag, a 2.83-ounce share size bag, and a 7.44-ounce laydown bag.