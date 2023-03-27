E-Alternative Solutions introduced Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches to the convenience store landscape. Each pouch features 50 milligrams of caffeine derived from coffee beans, as well as a proprietary blend of functional ingredients such as ginseng root, yerba mate, B vitamins and amino. Available in a wide range of flavors, including Caramel Mocha, Mint, Orange Burst, Lemon Lime, Berry and Mango, Mojo pouches are sugar-free and have zero calories. Each can contains 15 individual pouches.