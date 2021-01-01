Press enter to search
Monster Energy Ultra Gold

The pineapple-flavored variety joins the Ultra portfolio of zero sugar, full flavor beverages.
Monster Energy adds a new variety to its Ultra family. Ultra Gold offers a refreshingly light flavor that tastes like biting into a ripe, golden pineapple. At just 10 calories and 150 milligrams of caffeine per can, Ultra Gold is a tasty pick-me-up to help increase productivity and encourage consumers to push past everyday barriers to become the best version of themselves, according to the maker. The Ultra family of products — a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavor beverages — includes 11 different varieties suited for consumers looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyles. 

