Monster Energy Ultra Gold

Monster Energy adds a new variety to its Ultra family. Ultra Gold offers a refreshingly light flavor that tastes like biting into a ripe, golden pineapple. At just 10 calories and 150 milligrams of caffeine per can, Ultra Gold is a tasty pick-me-up to help increase productivity and encourage consumers to push past everyday barriers to become the best version of themselves, according to the maker. The Ultra family of products — a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavor beverages — includes 11 different varieties suited for consumers looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyles.