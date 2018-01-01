Mrs. Freshley's Mini Donuts

Mrs. Freshley's rolled out two new mini doughnut varieties: Salted Caramel and Lemon. The Salted Caramel Mini Donuts feature a white cake doughnut enveloped in a sweet, crunchy layer of salted caramel crumble. Each 3.4-ounce, six-count pack has an estimated retail price of $1.25 to $1.79. The Lemon Mini Donuts feature a lemon-flavored cake doughnut dusted with a powdered sugar coating. They are available in 3-ounce packs of six with an estimated retail price of $1.25 to $1.79. Both new treats can be found everywhere Mrs. Freshley's is sold, the company noted.