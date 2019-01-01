Press enter to search
Designed for gamers, the beverage line uses ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness.
MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL

Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel is a new beverage line made just for gamers. The brand is available in 16-ounce cans in four vitamin-charged and caffeine-boosted varieties: Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original Dew. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel cans have a resealable lid that helps keep the beverage cold and fresh longer, and a no-slip grip texture similar to gaming hardware to help prevent spills. The drinks contains ingredients, caffeine and theanine, which together have been shown to improve accuracy and alertness.

