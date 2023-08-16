Mtn Dew Baja Blast New Flavors

PepsiCo is bringing back fan-favorite Mtn Dew flavor Baja Blast in three different varieties — original Baja Blast, Baja Blast Zero Sugar, and Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast — along with two new tropical options: Baja Blast Caribbean Splash and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch. Fans will get the chance to win a daily giveaway of $500 Taco Bell gift cards by scanning any 16-ounce or 20-ounce bottle. The full Baja Blast lineup is also available in 12-pack cans and 16.9-ounce eight-packs, as well as 7.5-ounce cans for original Baja Blast.