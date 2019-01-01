Mtn Dew DEWnited States Collection

This summer, Mtn Dew is celebrating what makes the United States great with the DEWnited States Collection, a limited-edition bottle series representing all 50 states. Each bottle features artwork unique to the state it represents. In addition, the brand is releasing Mtn Dew Liberty Brew, a limited-edition blend that combines 50 different signature flavors. Collectible DEWnited States bottles of Original Mtn Dew, Diet Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Liberty Brew are available at retail stores nationwide in 20-ounce bottles, 16-ounce bottle multipacks and 0.5-liter bottle multipacks. The products are available for a limited time. Fans have the opportunity to not only show love for where they are from, but also get a $100 prepaid gift card when they collect all 50 bottles.