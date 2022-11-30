MTN DEW is bringing a new limited-time holiday flavor, MTN DEW Fruit Quake, to the cold vault. Recognizing that fruitcake has long been known as the holiday dessert no one wants to touch — let alone eat — the beverage brand seeks to set the record straight: fruitcake is cool, and it is making it even cooler. The brand is collaborating with Collin Street Bakery, home of the World-Famous DeLuxe Fruitcake since 1896, to bring fruitcake and MTN DEW Fruit Quake to the masses.