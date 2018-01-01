Mtn Dew Kickstart New Flavors

Two new varieties are joining the Mtn Dew Kickstart line of energizing juice beverages: Mtn Dew Kickstart Original DEW and Mtn Dew Kickstart Ultra Original DEW. Available nationally for a suggested retail price of $1.99, the Original DEW variety has the flavor of original Mtn Dew with a refreshing boost, featuring 80 calories, 91 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce serving, 5 percent juice, and vitamins B and C. Ultra Original DEW is a lighter version of Original DEW, boasting just 5 calories per 16 ounces, no added sugar, 91 milligrams of caffeine, 5 percent juice, and vitamins B and C.