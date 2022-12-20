MTN DEW is welcoming back MTN DEW Pitch Black to its roster for a limited time beginning January 2023. MTN DEW Pitch Black made its debut in 2004, later returning from 2016 to 2019. Since then, DEW Nation has made it its mission to bring the flavor back, according to the brand. With that, MTN DEW is also rolling out MTN DEW Pitch Black Zero Sugar and MTN DEW Energy Pitch Black to shelves nationwide for the first time.