Mtn Dew Red, White & Blue Flavors

PepsiCo brand Mtn Dew introduces new 20-ounce red, white and blue limited-time beverages. Available for the summer are berry-flavored Star Spangled Splash; lemonade and white peach-based Freedom Fusion; and Liberty Chill, a blend of 50 flavors with a berry taste. To encourage fans to try these limited-time varieties and to celebrate the official first day of summer, Mtn Dew is hosting its first-ever Cooler Quest, an outdoor search where 50 premium, insulated backpack coolers filled with the new flavors as well as $250 gift cards will be hidden in different parks across the country for fans to find. The one-day-only scavenger hunt takes place June 20.