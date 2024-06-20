 Skip to main content

Mtn Dew Red, White & Blue Flavors

To promote the limited-time beverages, the brand is running a one-day-only scavenger hunt on June 20.
Mtn Dew Red, White and Blue Flavors
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

PepsiCo brand Mtn Dew introduces new 20-ounce red, white and blue limited-time beverages. Available for the summer are berry-flavored Star Spangled Splash; lemonade and white peach-based Freedom Fusion; and Liberty Chill, a blend of 50 flavors with a berry taste. To encourage fans to try these limited-time varieties and to celebrate the official first day of summer, Mtn Dew is hosting its first-ever Cooler Quest, an outdoor search where 50 premium, insulated backpack coolers filled with the new flavors as well as $250 gift cards will be hidden in different parks across the country for fans to find. The one-day-only scavenger hunt takes place June 20.

Other Popular Products

Mtn Dew Red, White & Blue Flavors

Mtn Dew Red, White and Blue Flavors

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

Utz Mike's Hot Honey Extra Hot Potato Chips

Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds