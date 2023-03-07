07/03/2023
Mtn Dew Summer Freeze
The limited edition flavor evokes the taste of classic red, white and blue ice pops.
Mtn Dew taps into classic ice cream truck nostalgia for its new limited-edition flavor, Summer Freeze. The soda combines Mtn Dew's iconic citrus flavor with notes of cherry, lemon and raspberry in order to evoke the taste of a classic red, white and blue ice pop. Summer Freeze is available nationwide in both original and zero sugar offerings, and can be purchased in 20-ounce bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or six-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles while supplies last.