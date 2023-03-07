Mtn Dew Summer Freeze

Mtn Dew taps into classic ice cream truck nostalgia for its new limited-edition flavor, Summer Freeze. The soda combines Mtn Dew's iconic citrus flavor with notes of cherry, lemon and raspberry in order to evoke the taste of a classic red, white and blue ice pop. Summer Freeze is available nationwide in both original and zero sugar offerings, and can be purchased in 20-ounce bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or six-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles while supplies last.