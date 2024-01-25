Münchner Lager

Now available in a 19.2-ounce can, the lager contains notes of mild malts backed by sweetness and hops.
Paulaner USA releases its new 19.2-ounce can of Münchner Lager. Developed to expand consumer usage occasions for a growing product line in the company's portfolio, the German beer contains a clear gold hue with a white head. Tasting of mild malts with a hint of sweetness and hops in the background, Paulaner suggests using the Munich-created beverage to accompany meals like spareribs or spicy dishes. The taller can also now allows lager fans a greater convenience factor when looking to grab a drink on the go, according to the company.

