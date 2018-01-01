Murphy’s Stout "Celebrate With the Perfect Pour" Campaign

Murphy’s Stout introduces a new campaign, "Celebrate With the Perfect Pour," ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day. The program is designed to invite LDA-plus consumers, looking to expand their import beer horizons, to celebrate with the brand on March 17 by pouring the perfect Murphy’s Stout. Program elements include a text sweepstakes and interactive engagement. Retail and on-premise visibility items include posters, tuck cards, table tents, glassware and tap handles, along with pint cup, pouring spoon and balloon giveaways, to engage consumers and encourage them to text SMOOTHPINT to 88500 to enter the sweepstakes. The grand-prize winner will enjoy a trip for two to Ireland, with stops in both Dublin and Cork, the home of Murphy’s Stout. Additionally, the brand will host sampling events around the country.