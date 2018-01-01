New from blu, the myblu vaping device is designed to give e-cigarettes an upgrade. The product features a sleek Pod-inspired design and "click-and-go" usability for easy flavor changes. In addition to the design that fits in the palm of the user’s hand, other myblu highlights include: a long-lasting and fast 20-minute USB recharge; prefilled Liquidpods featuring 11 flavors in three nicotine levels, including a nicotine-free option; and the myCARE guarantee, blu’s first lifetime device warranty.