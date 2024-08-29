Nancy Adams Single-Serve Options

Nassau Candy's flagship chocolate brand, Nancy Adams, debuts a new look, along with new single-serve options and the brand's first baked goods. The updated look pays homage to the brand's traditional roots while pulling in modern colors, such as lime, light yellow, teal, peach and purple. The inaugural items in the Nancy Adams single-serve line are individually wrapped versions of the brand’s best sellers, including chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate covered graham crackers, sea salt caramels and s’mores. All the individual items come packed in acetate tubs. The brand's first baked goods, Cookie Bites, are bite-sized cookies with an indulgent chocolate element. Packed in tubs, the first offerings in this line are Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, M&M'S, Birthday Cake and Lemon. The updated Nancy Adams portfolio will be available in early fall.