NATSO Connect 2024 Rewind: Gaining Loyal Customers

"These are items our customers are purchasing regularly. They may be on that fourth purchase and maybe have to decide whether to come to Onvo or a different location down the street but they might realize, 'hey, if I purchase that coffee today, I'll get my free coffee next time I stop by.' So, I think doing things like that we're offering opportunities for our customers to engage with our brand," he said.

At the onset, attaining loyal customers isn't that simple. In modern society, personal information is so important because everyone wants it. When a customer signs up for Onvo's rewards program, the retailer collects a sufficient amount of data which is utilized to drive personalized offers so customers feel like they are gaining something from the personal data they are giving up.

"We make sure we customize messages with some personal touches and deals on days like customers' birthdays and the anniversary of their sign-up date so they can feel like, 'alright, Onvo knows this about me. I gave them this information and I'm getting something back for that,'" Aulakh noted. "Because if you're going to ask people to give up personal information, you have to make it worth their while."

Other tips for gaining loyal customers include:

Don't underestimate the power of clean restrooms.

Respondents of a NATSO survey said clean restrooms and bathrooms matter more than a loyalty program. "Start with the fundamentals. A loyalty program is a lot more fun to build and there's a lot more hype around it, but get that first part right," stressed Peter Rasmussen, founder and CEO, Convenience & Energy Advisors, a consulting firm based in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Communication is essential.

Whether it is having a loyalty program, a quality foodservice offer or clean restrooms, truck stop and travel center operators should be communicating this kind of information to keep loyal customers and attract new ones. A key outlet is email campaigns, Aulakh pointed out.

Freebies are rewarding for both customers and retailers.

Campaigns where rewards members receive a free item such as a hot coffee not only drive store traffic and loyalty purchases but entices customers to enroll in a rewards program. Drive this message through signage inside the store, at the pump and at the point-of-sale, Rasmussen said.

NATSO Connect 2024 took place Feb. 18-22 in Orlando at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort.