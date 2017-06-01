Natural American Spirit New Packaging

New packaging and advertising for Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.’s Natural American Spirit cigarettes will no longer describe the product as “additive-free” or “natural.” New language will be used to make adult smokers aware that the brand’s premium, whole-leaf tobacco blends contain only tobacco and water. All 14 styles of Natural American Spirit cigarettes continue to contain up to 25 percent more tobacco than other leading king-sized cigarettes, according to the company. All packaging for non-menthol styles of Natural American Spirit cigarettes will use the phrase “Tobacco Ingredients: Tobacco & Water.” The brand’s two menthol styles will use a similar disclosure.