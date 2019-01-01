Press enter to search
Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars

The bars feature a dual texture, combining layers of crispy wafers with creamy peanut butter.
General Mills Convenience adds to its Nature Valley line with the introduction of Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars. The 1.3-ounce bars feature a unique dual texture, combining layers of crispy wafers with creamy peanut butter. The new product comes in two varieties: Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Chocolate. The bars contain no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, and have a suggested retail price of $1.49.

