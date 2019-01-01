General Mills Convenience adds to its Nature Valley line with the introduction of Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars. The 1.3-ounce bars feature a unique dual texture, combining layers of crispy wafers with creamy peanut butter. The new product comes in two varieties: Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Chocolate. The bars contain no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, and have a suggested retail price of $1.49.