Nature's Garden sweet snacks

Cibo Vita Inc. presents two new confectionery snacks as part of its Nature's Garden brand: Oat Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberry Almonds and Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies. The almonds feature Fino de Aroma cocoa from Colombia, wrapped around an almond with a strawberry finish. The snack is kosher-certified, vegan and retails for $4.99 per 5-ounce package. The yoggies feature yogurt-coated, real fruit strawberry morsels infused with probiotics and 3 grams of fiber per serving. They are also kosher-certified and retail for $11.99 per 30-count snack pack. Both new snacks debuted at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in May 2023.