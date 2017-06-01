Nayax PayMarket Kiosk

The PayMarket Kiosk from Nayax is a standalone kiosk for indoor or outdoor use. Integrated with cashless payment capabilities, PayMarket is suitable for numerous applications and gives businesses a flexible solution that uses customization and enables consumer engagement, according to the company. Possible applications are self-ordering (QSRs), self-checkout (micro-markets), ticketing, donations, payments and check-in functions. PayMarket's features include: an integrated cashless payment solution; embedded, customizable touchscreen; optional printer; and optional barcode scanner. Nayax’s cashless solution enables cashless payment from all leading payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, WeChat Pay, Alipay, Nayax’s own Monyx Wallet payment app, and more.