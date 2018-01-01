NCR FastLane SelfServ Checkout Enhancement

NCR FastLane SelfServ Checkout EnhancementNCR is integrating age verification technology from Yoti into its solution to automate age approval.
To help streamline the checkout process, NCR Corp. is integrating Yoti’s age verification technology into its NCR FastLane SelfServ Checkout solution. This integration allows shoppers to buy alcohol and other age-restricted items, without intervention. Self-checkout customers can verify their age in two ways:
- Individuals face the self-checkout's built-in camera and in a matter of seconds, Yoti's age detection technology determines whether the person is over or under the required age limit for the product they wish to buy. This threshold is configurable by the retailer and is generally 10 years above the legal limit.
- Customers can use the free Yoti app, which combines their ID document and biometrics to create a digital identity. Individuals scan a QR code on the self-checkout screen using the Yoti app and share their verified age attribute in seconds.