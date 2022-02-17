NCR & Google Cloud Partnership

NCR Corp. and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to bring additional platform and cloud capabilities to retailers worldwide, including artificial intelligence and machine-learning solutions. The NCR Commerce Platform unifies NCR’s software solutions, allowing retailers to easily run the store from end-to-end through APIs (Application Programming Interface) that are available on Google Cloud’s Apigee. Under the expanded agreement, NCR will extend its NCR Commerce Platform and its retail software portfolio onto Google Cloud’s global and trusted infrastructure to create the flexible technology retailers need to introduce highly personalized shopping experiences. This collaboration will give retailers the power of modern cloud infrastructure coupled with valuable insights into their software, according to NCR.