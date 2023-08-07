NCR Reveals New Company Names Ahead of Planned Separation

ATLANTA — Enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. unveiled the names for the two companies that will form after its planned separation: NCR Voyix for its digital commerce business and NCR Atleos for its ATM business.

In order to create the new branding, NCR conducted naming process research with global consultancy Interbrand that included surveys and the engagement of thousands of employees, customers, investors and industry analysts.

"We took the responsibility of renaming a company with more than 130 years of history very seriously," said NCR Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Personette. "I am also proud that we chose names through a process that included feedback from 12,000 employees who expressed their pride in NCR."

During the survey process, constituents encouraged the company to retain the NCR name in some way. According to NCR, the "Voyix" name is intended to demonstrate the concept of a voyage, which was how customers described their journeys with NCR. The inclusion of the "x" is meant to represent the insights delivered to customers and the visual manifestation of the company's ability to "link" the digital and physical worlds.

The "Atleos" name was meant to evoke an atlas or map in order to speak to the company's focus on expanding transactions and access worldwide. "At" was intended to nod to NCR's past and present history with automated tellers, while "eos" stands for the dawn of a new era.

"NCR Voyix will leverage NCR's industry-leading software to continue transforming, connecting and running global retail, hospitality and digital banking technology platforms," said NCR CEO Michael D. Hayford. "[NCR Atleos] will build on NCR's leadership in solutions that enable customers to meet global demand for ATM access while leveraging new ATM transaction types, including digital currency solutions, to drive market growth."

The company previously announced the appointment of current NCR Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver to CEO of NCR Atleos and David Wilkinson, executive vice president and president of NCR Commerce, to head of NCR Voyix.

The separation into the two new organizations is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Headquartered in Atlanta, NCR transforms, connects and runs technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. The company currently employs approximately 35,000 team members worldwide.