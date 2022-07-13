07/13/2022
NCSolutions' Next Gen Sales Effect
NCSolutions' (NCS) Next Gen Sales Effect leverages machine learning and advancements in NCS intellectual property and methodologies. In its latest release, the solution offers more granular, precise and actionable intelligence about the advertising effectiveness of campaigns and the factors driving incremental sales. Consumer packaged goods marketers can leverage Next Gen Sales Effect study insights to optimize media, creative, audience and other elements of their ad campaigns.