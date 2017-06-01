Ne-Mo’s Bakery Cake Squares

Ne-Mo’s Bakery unveiled four new Cake Square flavors: Vanilla Birthday Cake with Buttercream Icing, Pumpkin Spice with Cream Cheese Icing, Lemon with Buttercream Icing, and Peppermint Mocha with Cream Cheese Icing. These new flavors are on-trend and reflect the quality and taste that Ne-Mo’s Bakery is known for, according to the company. The new flavors are being added to the current Cake Square lineup, which includes Carrot, Chocolate, Banana, Red Velvet, and Black & White.