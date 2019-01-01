Ne-Mo's New Cake Bread Flavors

Ne-Mo's added four new cake bread flavors for 2019. Chocolate Chip Cake Bread features moist, sweet bread with a hint of vanilla and semisweet chocolate chips. Iced Golden Pound Cake Bread pairs rich, golden buttery-flavored bread with vanilla icing. Double Chocolate Cake Bread is a rich and decadent bread bursting with chocolate chips. Strawberry Cream Cheese Bread is a moist, flavorful strawberry bread made with cream cheese and strawberry pieces, topped with a sweet crumble streusel.