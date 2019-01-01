Press enter to search
Close search

Ne-Mo's Treats

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Ne-Mo's Treats

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bread, and two new cake square varieties, join the brand's offerings.

Ne-Mo's brings to market two new cake square varieties, as well as a new cake bread flavor. The Strawberry Cake Square is topped with a sweet cream cheese icing. The Classic Yellow Cake Square is complemented by a sweet chocolate buttercream icing. The new Peanut Butter & Jelly Bread is a classic flavor combination of a triple berry jam baked into a rich peanut butter batter, and then topped with sweet peanut butter chips.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes

Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes
Reflexis Logo

Reflexis Advanced Budget Planner