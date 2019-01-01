Ne-Mo's Treats

Ne-Mo's brings to market two new cake square varieties, as well as a new cake bread flavor. The Strawberry Cake Square is topped with a sweet cream cheese icing. The Classic Yellow Cake Square is complemented by a sweet chocolate buttercream icing. The new Peanut Butter & Jelly Bread is a classic flavor combination of a triple berry jam baked into a rich peanut butter batter, and then topped with sweet peanut butter chips.