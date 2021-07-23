07/23/2021
Necco Chocolate Wafer Roll
Spangler Candy Co. is bringing back the Necco Chocolate Wafer Roll. While the Necco Original Roll offers eight different flavors and colors, when consumers unwrap the Chocolate Roll, they will find 40 all-chocolate wafers for their enjoyment. Due to a minor improvement made in the cooking process, the chocolate wafers found in both the Original Roll and Chocolate Roll are now crafted to have a richer cocoa flavor.