Press enter to search
Close search

Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte

Consumers need only to shake the bottle to froth the beverage.
NESCAFÉ Cold Whipped Latte

Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte uses a unique coffee production method to deliver the frothy latte texture you would expect to find in a café. Consumers need only to shake the bottle 10-plus times to froth the beverage for a perfectly indulgent treat that recreates the coffeehouse experience wherever you are, according to the company. Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte comes in single-serve, 10-ounce bottles in either Coffee or French Vanilla varieties.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars
Gone Rogue High Protein Chips

Gone Rogue High Protein Chips
afri cola USA 330ml Slimline Matte Can

Afri Cola Energy Drink