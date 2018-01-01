Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte uses a unique coffee production method to deliver the frothy latte texture you would expect to find in a café. Consumers need only to shake the bottle 10-plus times to froth the beverage for a perfectly indulgent treat that recreates the coffeehouse experience wherever you are, according to the company. Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte comes in single-serve, 10-ounce bottles in either Coffee or French Vanilla varieties.