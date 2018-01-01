Press enter to search
Nestlé Crunch Dark

Nestlé Crunch Dark

Buncha Crunch Dark is also being introduced in two package options.

Nestlé Crunch Dark and Buncha Crunch Dark provide a twist on the classic candy, bringing together crisped rice and rich dark chocolate. Featuring 100 percent real dark chocolate, Nestlé Crunch Dark is now available in a single-bar package (1.5 ounces), with a suggested retail price of $1.09. Buncha Crunch Dark is available in a resealable stand-up bag (8 ounces) for a suggested price of $3.79, as well as a snackable concession box (3.2 ounces) for a suggested price of $1.06. All Nestlé Crunch Dark products feature no artificial flavors or colors. To launch these new products, Nestlé Crunch is collaborating with Candytopia, the pop-up candy utopia in Los Angeles, to offer samples during the installation’s limited run through July 4.

