The Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes family just got bigger with the release of new Chocolate Frosted Flakes. The cereal has a new made-from-scratch recipe. To make sure its new chocolate flavor met expectations, Kellogg’s let fans weigh in at nearly every step of the development process to create new Chocolate Frosted Flakes by testing how different cocoas interacted with the cereal flake and the milk left at the bottom of the bowl, according to the company. In the end, Kellogg’s paired golden, toasted flakes with a rich, roasted cocoa frosting to deliver a crunchy and delicious chocolatey experience. Chocolate Frosted Flakes have a suggested retail price of between $4.69 and $5.79 per box.