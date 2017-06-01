NEW Convenience Plus Waste/Windshield Station

Refreshing or just touching up your forecourt? Then look no further than the new and unique Convenience Plus Waste/Windshield Station. This functional and efficient unit encompasses all of the features your forecourt needs to meet your customers’ demands.



The Convenience Plus has an ergonomic pull-out waste bin drawer with a 42 gallon trash capacity which is ideal for high trafficked areas. The waste bin has a covered top that prevents unsightly view of trash and access to waste disposal on two sides.



The windshield station has an ample washer bucket that requires refilling less often and easy access to either, Center-pull or C-fold towel dispenser for simple customer convenience. The windshield station components are detachable and fit inside the waste bin allowing the complete unit to be shipped in one single carton for great freight saving costs. The Convenience Plus full dimension is 45"W x 27"D x 43"H and includes simple installation directions.



The Convenience Plus is made of sturdy plastic with UV stabilizer to prevent color fading for optimal outdoor performance and less need for replacement. Units are available in standard black and grey colors and can be also made in custom colors to match brand image.



The Convenience Plus Waste/Windshield Station is long-lasting, user-friendly, cost effective and an outstanding fixture to enhance your forecourt appearance and maximize its efficiency.



To view this unit, visit us at booth #212 at NACS or call 816 813 3337