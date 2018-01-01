New Flavors in Dasani Sparkling Line

Dasani Sparkling is adding three new varieties to the sparking water line: Pomegranate Blueberry, Pear Kiwi and Original. Pomegranate Blueberry and Pear Kiwi provide notes of fresh fruit flavor, while Original offers the clean, crisp taste sparkling water fans look for, according to the brand. The new flavors launched with a soft rollout in March and will be available nationwide by mid-April. Existing flavors in the Dasani Sparkling family include: Berry, Black Cherry, Meyer Lemon, Lime, Raspberry Lemonade, Tropical Pineapple, Watermelon, White Peach, Strawberry Guava, Blood Orange and Pink Grapefruit.