New Flavors of Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

Thai Style Curry Pork Rinds and Cuban Mojo Pork Cracklins join the brand.
Southern Recipe Small Batch New Flavors

Southern Recipe Small Batch, the handcrafted, small-batch pork rind snack, announces two new SKUs: Thai Style Curry Pork Rinds and Cuban Mojo Pork Cracklins. Small Batch Recipe No. 91 Cuban Mojo Pork Cracklins transport consumers to Cuba for a crunch that packs a bite of citrus and Caribbean spice. Small Batch Recipe No. 92 Thai Style Curry Pork Rinds feature a blend of savory curry powder and turmeric flavors that are reminiscent of Thailand’s signature dishes. Both products come in 4-ounce bags and have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

