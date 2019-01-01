New Flavors of Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

Southern Recipe Small Batch, the handcrafted, small-batch pork rind snack, announces two new SKUs: Thai Style Curry Pork Rinds and Cuban Mojo Pork Cracklins. Small Batch Recipe No. 91 Cuban Mojo Pork Cracklins transport consumers to Cuba for a crunch that packs a bite of citrus and Caribbean spice. Small Batch Recipe No. 92 Thai Style Curry Pork Rinds feature a blend of savory curry powder and turmeric flavors that are reminiscent of Thailand’s signature dishes. Both products come in 4-ounce bags and have a suggested retail price of $3.99.