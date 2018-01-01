New Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes

Press enter to search
Key Lime and Peanut Butter varieties join the line.
Prairie City Bakery introduces two new varieties of its Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes. Key Lime and Peanut Butter have been added to the line, joining five existing varieties: Original, Lemon, Cinnamon, Sea Salt Caramel, and Chocolate Chip. The Key Lime Ooey Gooey Butter Cake is made with Nellie and Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice and tastes like a citrus tropical paradise, according to the company. The Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Butter Cake has a sweet and creamy flavor and is topped with mini chocolatey chips.

