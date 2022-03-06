06/03/2022
New Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart BIC EZ Reach Lighter Designs
The new designs are inspired by the duo's personalities and aesthetics.
Entertainment legend Snoop Dogg and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart have released new BIC EZ Reach lighter designs inspired by their personalities and aesthetics. Snoop’s refreshed seven-lighter lineup features iconic photographs of the star along with illustrations that represent him as an artist. Stewart’s refreshed eight-lighter lineup features different stone surfaces, including terrazzo, marble and granite. Equipped with a 1.45-inch wand on a body the size of a pocket lighter, the BIC EZ Reach lighter is designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping keep fingers away from the flame.