New Year, New Look for Convenience Store News

Convenience Store News magazine has been the leader in convenience retailing information for more than 40 years. As the c-store industry has evolved, CSNews has changed to stay at the forefront of industry developments. With our January 2018 issue, we are excited to unveil the next step in that evolution with a fresh update to the look and feel of the magazine.

Convenience Store News has always been a serious business magazine filled with information that helps our readers be more successful, and keeps them ahead of what’s next in convenience and fuel retailing. As the magazine of the c-store industry, we believe the industry’s magazine should be easy to read and navigate — i.e., it should be convenient to use.

While the content of the magazine will maintain a newsworthy heft, the new layout and design now presents the information with a lighter touch. White space and air let dense articles breathe, while bright colors help connect the content to a new generation of readers.

This fresh take on an industry leader guarantees that the look and feel of the magazine matches the continued evolution of the convenience retail market.

What else can you expect from the new Convenience Store News magazine?

Our logo remains the same, but now it’s living in an overlaid color bar and bleeds to the edges of the cover page — this gives the logo a fresh anchor to the top of the magazine that can stand out over any background.

Our new Contents page is both simpler and bolder, and presents the information more clearly. The new look of our Industry Roundup news section is cleaner, with modern headers that make for easier navigation without crowding the pages. Larger margins give dense text some breathing room and the information is presented with bold graphics that get the point across visually.

You’ll also see and read more analysis and opinion reflecting both the experience and personality of our award-winning staff of convenience store retail industry editors.

Our content will continue to cover the broad swath of topics you’re accustomed to seeing — from our signature features like the January issue’s Forecast Study to Foodservice, Fuels, Beverages, Candy, Snacks, Services, Technology, Operations and Small Operator coverage.

There are more improvements in store this year, with the goal of remaining the c-store industry’s favorite magazine. Watch out for our January issue, which will be hitting desks soon, and let me know what you think of our new look at [email protected].