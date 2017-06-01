Press enter to search
Nichiha VintageWood Fiber Cement Panels

Two new colors, Redwood and Ash, join the line.
New Nichiha Vintagewood Colors

Nichiha USA Inc., a manufacturer of fiber cement architectural wall panels and cladding products, added two new colors to its VintageWood line: Redwood and Ash. These new colors join the existing Cedar and Bark varieties. VintageWood is Nichiha’s most rapidly growing product line and is resistant to warping, rotting and pests, according to the company. The product comes with a built-in rainscreen to allow moisture to escape from the wall panels, which can be installed vertically or horizontally for both interior and exterior applications.

