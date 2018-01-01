Press enter to search
Close search

Nicotac Nicotine Gum

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Nicotac Nicotine Gum

Product will ship exclusively to convenience stores beginning May 1.

Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc. is introducing Nicotac nicotine gum as the latest addition to its growing portfolio of health and wellness brands. Beginning May 1, Nicotac will ship exclusively to convenience stores, in two nicotine strengths: 2 mg and 4 mg nicotine polarcrilex. The nicotine gum will be available in a number of flavors, including fruit, mint and cinnamon. It will be sold in 10-piece packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Other Popular Products

White Owl Spiked Lemonade Cigarillos

Return of Heineken CoolerPack