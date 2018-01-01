Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc. is introducing Nicotac nicotine gum as the latest addition to its growing portfolio of health and wellness brands. Beginning May 1, Nicotac will ship exclusively to convenience stores, in two nicotine strengths: 2 mg and 4 mg nicotine polarcrilex. The nicotine gum will be available in a number of flavors, including fruit, mint and cinnamon. It will be sold in 10-piece packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99.