Nielsen Retail Pricing Analytics

Nielsen Global Connect rolled out its new Retail Pricing Analytics application tool. The application integrates Nielsen's price intelligence data with machine learning algorithms to help retailers create, manage and improve their pricing and promotion strategies. Accessible through an interactive cloud-based interface, Retail Pricing Analytics provides retailers with detailed yet intuitive summaries of the impact of implemented pricing changes on the overall category, as well as item performance detail to better understand margin impact. Embedded AI dashboards mine billions of data points to identify logical price changes for ongoing execution.