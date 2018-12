Swedish Match's Night Owl brand is bringing to market tipped cigars that are crafted with the finest pipe tobacco. Offered in a resealable FoilFresh pouch, Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars will begin shipping Jan. 3 in four varieties: Classic, Wine, Tropical and Black Cherry. Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars will be available in 2 for 99 cents, Save on 2 and four-pack formats.