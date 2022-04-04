Advertisement
Nitro Pepsi

The first-ever nitrogen-infused cola debuts with two varieties.
Pepsi reimagines the cola experience with the introduction of Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola. Smaller bubbles, infused with nitrogen, create a smooth, creamy texture made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can. This marks the first time this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, is being applied to the cola category, according to PepsiCo. Nitro Pepsi comes in two varieties  Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola  and is packaged in newly designed cans. Both varieties are available in single-serve cans and four-packs.

