NoDoz Alertness Aid Caplets

Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc. announces that NoDoz will soon be available to the convenience channel. The alertness aid caplets contain approximately the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, according to the company. NoDoz is currently sold in 60-dose bottles at Walmart, Walgreens and grocery chains such as Kroger. Starting Nov. 20, NoDoz will be available at convenience stores in on-the-go pack sizes suitable for immediate-use occasions.